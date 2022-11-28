Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stake Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,419,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551,502 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up approximately 15.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 0.10% of Liberty Global worth $1,069,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 8,138 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $172,037.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,113.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,623. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

