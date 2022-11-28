LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %

LPTH stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile



LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

