LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on LightPath Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 7.5 %
LPTH stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightPath Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 73.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LightPath Technologies Company Profile
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.