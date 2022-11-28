Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Holdings Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $13,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $148.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $4,505,724. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

