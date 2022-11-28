Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,917 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $77,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $345.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.46. The company has a market cap of $170.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

