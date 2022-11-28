Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after buying an additional 21,134 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Linde by 81.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $344.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.