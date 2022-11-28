LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 229,957 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.62% of LKQ worth $83,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in LKQ by 395.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
