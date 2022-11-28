LPL Financial LLC Buys 81,169 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Crown Castle worth $88,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 39.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58,115 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $141.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average is $161.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

