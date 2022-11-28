LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 191,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intel worth $98,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Intel by 19.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after acquiring an additional 105,016 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 143,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

