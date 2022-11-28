Lufax (NYSE:LU) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $1.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $1.70.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LU. CLSA upgraded shares of Lufax from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Down 20.0 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lufax has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.05.

Lufax Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 1,344.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lufax during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.