Macquarie Lowers Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

