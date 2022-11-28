Macquarie Lowers Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $16.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $21.39.
