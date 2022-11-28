M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Receives $208.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGPUF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of M&G from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 255 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.36) to GBX 205 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on M&G in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

