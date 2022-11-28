MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 2nd

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 2nd.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

NRGD stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $477.00.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 260,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1,301.18% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

