Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 313.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,223 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.06% of Moderna worth $33,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 101,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock opened at $177.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.40. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $376.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.66, for a total value of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,625,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,310,828. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,468,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 533,478 shares of company stock worth $73,751,016. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

