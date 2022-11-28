Morgan Stanley Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $522.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $424.00 to $522.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $442.65.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $441.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 43.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 83.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,904,000 after buying an additional 81,991 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.