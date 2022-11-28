Morgan Stanley Raises Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 1,650.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from 1,550.00 to 1,650.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwool A/S from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,000.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $210.13 on Friday. Rockwool A/S has a 52 week low of $155.00 and a 52 week high of $486.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.14.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

