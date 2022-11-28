NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASB Financial Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $63.49.
About NASB Financial
