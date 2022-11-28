NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NASB opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $63.49.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

