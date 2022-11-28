National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.23 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA stock opened at C$99.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.48. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NA. CSFB raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.83.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

