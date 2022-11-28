National Bank of Canada (NA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$2.23 per share for the quarter.
NA stock opened at C$99.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$90.48. The stock has a market cap of C$33.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.
In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
