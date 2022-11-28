Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 297.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 564,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,659 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Corteva were worth $30,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 51.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.84.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

