Natixis Buys 823,175 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 137.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,831 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,175 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $41,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

