Natixis Buys New Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 546,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,432,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of American Electric Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after buying an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after buying an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after buying an additional 641,659 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $95.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

