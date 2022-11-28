Natixis Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,972 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.80% of AutoNation worth $50,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,124,726 shares in the company, valued at $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 75,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $8,370,280.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,124,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,210,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,487 shares of company stock worth $69,219,328. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

NYSE:AN opened at $119.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $135.57.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

