Natixis Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,682 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.25% of UDR worth $37,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in UDR by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,802,000 after purchasing an additional 816,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,248,000 after purchasing an additional 90,948 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UDR Trading Up 0.2 %

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $40.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.