Natixis Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 392.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.24% of Alleghany worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 716.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Alleghany during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $847.79. The stock had a trading volume of 634,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,712. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $845.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.48. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

