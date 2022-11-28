Natixis Has $50.61 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Natixis grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,751,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165,543 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $50,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 126.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Macy’s by 26.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,392,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after buying an additional 718,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Shares of M opened at $23.63 on Monday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

