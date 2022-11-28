Natixis Has $54.78 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,879,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,004 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.19% of Mplx worth $54,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,221,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,465,000 after acquiring an additional 760,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mplx by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,661 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,733,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 529,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,758,000 after purchasing an additional 319,502 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

MPLX opened at $33.38 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

