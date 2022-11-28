Natixis Has $62 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250,350 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Chevron were worth $62,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chevron by 1,886.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chevron by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,763,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,589,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,097 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron stock opened at $179.28 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

