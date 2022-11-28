Natixis Purchases 22,677 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $43,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $152,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 135.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,173,172 shares of company stock valued at $104,939,583. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $388.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $131.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.