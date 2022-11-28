Natixis Raises Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Natixis grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 3.39% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $65,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Caspian Capital LP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 61.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 51,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,656 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 187,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Trading Up 2.2 %

FTAI opened at $17.00 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -45.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.50 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.