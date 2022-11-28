Natixis Raises Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Natixis lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 399,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,654 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $25,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Down 1.5 %

APH stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. 3,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,361. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.80.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

