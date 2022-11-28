Natixis Raises Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Natixis increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329,462 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $55,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.