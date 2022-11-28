Natixis Sells 152,728 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Natixis trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 152,728 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $32,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,483,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,764,000 after purchasing an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 903,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,611,000 after purchasing an additional 96,507 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 30,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $101.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $151.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average of $111.48.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

