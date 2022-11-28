Natixis Sells 53,006 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Natixis trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53,006 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after buying an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after buying an additional 824,915 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $211.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

