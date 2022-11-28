Natixis Takes $40.77 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 452,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,768,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
