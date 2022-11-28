Natixis Takes $40.77 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 452,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,768,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %

Eastman Chemical Profile

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

