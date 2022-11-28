Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the October 31st total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nestlé

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 53.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 5.3% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.0 %

Nestlé Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $119.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $102.78 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

