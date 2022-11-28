Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606,470 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $805,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Permit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in Netflix by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 7,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2,129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 374,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,501,000 after buying an additional 357,773 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $287.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72. The company has a market cap of $128.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $676.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

