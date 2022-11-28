News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in News were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in News by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in News by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in News by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in News by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on News to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.28. News Co. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.73.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

