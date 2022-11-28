Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $175.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total transaction of $2,160,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares in the company, valued at $14,313,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,411,873. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

