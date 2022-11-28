Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $261.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 32,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $148,058.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 849,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,466.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 81,167 shares of company stock worth $372,968. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

