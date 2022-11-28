Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,668,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,322 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $679,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,471,000 after buying an additional 78,918 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,264 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 12,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 109,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $87.22 on Monday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.67.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

