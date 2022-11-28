Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.54% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $880,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $227.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.41. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

