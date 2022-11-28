Northern Trust Corp Buys 244,965 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,912,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $638,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

