Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,468,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $752,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Progressive by 4,396.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 281,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after buying an additional 275,507 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in Progressive by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 115,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 50,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Progressive by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $131.42 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.26 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Progressive

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

