Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,836,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919,177 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $991,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,091,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,486,000 after buying an additional 453,248 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

