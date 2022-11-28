Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566,678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $572,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,076 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $247.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

