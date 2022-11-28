Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 23.31% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $796,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after buying an additional 5,974,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,520,000 after buying an additional 1,066,872 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,750,000 after buying an additional 2,981,935 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,577,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after buying an additional 139,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after buying an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.60 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

