Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $848,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.