Northern Trust Corp Has $569.13 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,510,392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 99,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of FedEx worth $569,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $176.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.32. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.16.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

