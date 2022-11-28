Northern Trust Corp Has $593.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.31% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $593,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,185,000.

Shares of IWR opened at $70.44 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

