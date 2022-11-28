Northern Trust Corp Has $626.55 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,589,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $626,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $76.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

