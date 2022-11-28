Northern Trust Corp Has $694.86 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $694,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,438,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $196,677,000 after buying an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 34.6% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in Boeing by 52.2% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,488 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $176.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.25. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $229.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

